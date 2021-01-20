Hartenstein tallied five points (1-2 FG, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and one steal in 13 minutes Tuesday in the Nuggets' 119-101 win over the Thunder.

As was the case during his time with the Rockets the past two seasons, Hartenstein has been an exceptional producer on a per-minute basis so far during his stint with Denver. In 9.3 minutes per game over his 12 appearances, Hartenstein is averaging 4.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.8 blocks. Hartenstein would be an intriguing pickup if Nikola Jokic were to miss time at any point, but while Jokic is healthy and playing at an MVP level, the 22-year-old won't have much hope of picking up more minutes.