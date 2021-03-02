Hartenstein recorded two points (1-3 FG), five rebounds and one block in nine minutes Monday against the Bulls.

Hartenstein was one of four players off the bench for the Nuggets, leading the reserves with five rebounds. The center will continue to struggle to see consistent minutes as long as Nikola Jokic is around, as the starting center is averaging 36 minutes per contest over the last month, compared to Hartenstein's 9.5 minutes per game over that same stretch.