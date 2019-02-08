Nuggets' Isaiah Thomas: Assigned to G League
Thomas (hip) was sent to the G League on Friday for a rehab assignment, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
This is a very encouraging step in Thomas' recovery from his lingering hip injury. There were reports that surfaced last month that Thomas would be ready for a return in mid-February, and while head coach Mike Malone pushed back on those, it's clear that Thomas' return is on the horizon. If everything goes will during Thomas' G League assignment, limited minutes off the bench for the Nuggets could be in the point guard's near future.
