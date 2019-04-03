Nuggets' Isaiah Thomas: Back in the rotation Tuesday
Thomas tallied 10 points (2-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three assists, and one rebound in 10 minutes during Tuesday's 116-102 loss to the Warriors.
Thomas was back in the rotation for the first time since mid-March, ending with 10 points in 10 minutes Tuesday. This game was well and truly over when he came onto the court and garbage time was certainly a factor. There has been no indication he will become a regular part of the rotation and chances are he is nailed to the bench once again Wednesday.
