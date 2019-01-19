Thomas (hip) may be able to return for the Nuggets Feb. 11-13 homestand, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Nuggets are expressing optimism that Thomas -- sidelined since March after hip surgery -- will return during Denver's first game after the All-Star break at the latest, but the hope is that the former All-Star can be back immediately before the break. He has yet to play in full 5-on-5 scrimmages, which is the final step in Thomas' recovery. It's unclear what his role on the Nuggets will be, as the team currently stands at 30-14 (second in the Western Conference behind Golden State) and meaningful contributions have been made by bench backcourt players. Among those are Malik Beasley and Monte Morris, not to mention the trio of Jamal Murray, Gary Harris and Will Barton.