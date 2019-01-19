Nuggets' Isaiah Thomas: Could return in mid-February
Thomas (hip) may be able to return for the Nuggets Feb. 11-13 homestand, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The Nuggets are expressing optimism that Thomas -- sidelined since March after hip surgery -- will return during Denver's first game after the All-Star break at the latest, but the hope is that the former All-Star can be back immediately before the break. He has yet to play in full 5-on-5 scrimmages, which is the final step in Thomas' recovery. It's unclear what his role on the Nuggets will be, as the team currently stands at 30-14 (second in the Western Conference behind Golden State) and meaningful contributions have been made by bench backcourt players. Among those are Malik Beasley and Monte Morris, not to mention the trio of Jamal Murray, Gary Harris and Will Barton.
More News
-
Nuggets' Isaiah Thomas: Recovery timeline murky•
-
Nuggets' Isaiah Thomas: Targeting December return•
-
Nuggets' Isaiah Thomas: No timetable for return•
-
Nuggets' Isaiah Thomas: Officially out for opener•
-
Nuggets' Isaiah Thomas: Without timetable to return•
-
Nuggets' Isaiah Thomas: Out Tuesday vs. Lakers•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....