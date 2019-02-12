Nuggets' Isaiah Thomas: Could return vs. Sacramento
Thomas (hip) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.
This marks the first time all season that Thomas has been given a questionable tag as he continues to near a return from a lengthy absence. If he is given the green light to play Wednesday, he'd almost certainly come off the bench and be held to a minutes limits to prevent further injury.
