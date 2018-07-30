Thomas (hip) recently said he expects to be fully cleared in about a month, Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post reports.

In addition to providing the one-month timetable, Thomas also reiterated that he's going to be ready for the start of training camp, so it appears he's avoided any sort of setbacks in his recovery thus far. Once healthy, the 29-year-old is expected to slot in as the Nuggets' backup point guard to Jamal Murray after signing a one-year contract this offseason for the veteran's minimum. Thomas averaged 15.2 points and 4.8 rebounds in 32 games combined between the Cavaliers and Lakers last season, but also shot just 29.3 percent from deep. He'll be looking for a bounce-back effort in hopes of landing a more lucrative contract next offseason.