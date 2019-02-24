Nuggets' Isaiah Thomas: Logs 16 points in 16 minutes
Thomas produced 16 points (5-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 16 minutes in Friday's 114-104 win over the Mavericks.
Thomas' resurgence only further muddles the landscape in the Denver backcourt, as Malik Beasley, Monte Morris and Gary Harris all vie for minutes alongside Jamal Murray, who has also seen a slight downtick with the massive array of guard talent available. It's unclear how Thomas will figure into Denver's future plans, but as the Nuggets charge toward the postseason, Thomas will figure to get a share of the load as long as can stay healthy.
