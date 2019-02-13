Nuggets' Isaiah Thomas: Making team debut Wednesday
Thomas (hip) will make his Nuggets debut Wednesday against the Kings, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
It seemed like Thomas would be a game-time call, but Wojnarowski is reporting that the point guard will play Wednesday. It will mark Thomas' first appearance since March 22 last year as a member of the Lakers, where he averaged 15.6 points, 5.0 assists and 2.1 rebounds across 26.8 minutes. It remains unclear if the former MVP candidate will occupy that sort of role with Denver this season, but that would probably take minutes away from the likes of Monte Morris and Malik Beasley. Regardless, for Wednesday's debut, there's a strong chance he'll be on a minutes limit while coach Michael Malone eases him back into action.
