Thomas (hip) was a limited participant in practice Sunday, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Encouraging news keeps coming for the former second-round pick, as it's becoming apparent that Thomas' awaited return is in the near future. Coach Michael Malone stated that Thomas played in "little bits" of five-on-five practice Sunday but will be kept out of Monday's game against Miami. Bearing any major setbacks, Thomas could likely return in time for Wednesday's contest versus Sacramento.

More News
Our Latest Stories