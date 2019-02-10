Thomas (hip) was a limited participant in practice Sunday, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Encouraging news keeps coming for the former second-round pick, as it's becoming apparent that Thomas' awaited return is in the near future. Coach Michael Malone stated that Thomas played in "little bits" of five-on-five practice Sunday but will be kept out of Monday's game against Miami. Bearing any major setbacks, Thomas could likely return in time for Wednesday's contest versus Sacramento.