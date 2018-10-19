Nuggets' Isaiah Thomas: No timetable for return
There is still no timetable return for Thomas (hip), Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
After practice Friday, coach Michael Malone stated that there isn't a set time for the return of the star point guard. The Washington Husky product is still recovering from right hip surgery that was taken place back in March. Fellow teammate Monte Morris should continue to serve as the backup point guard to Jamal Murray until Thomas returns.
