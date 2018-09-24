Hornets' President of Operations Tim Connelly said Monday that Thomas (hip) doesn't have a timetable for a return and he won't be rushed back, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports. "We're not concerned with rushing him out there," Connelly said. "We're especially conservative with Isaiah. We have no firm timeframe."

It sounds like the Nuggets are perfectly fine with Thomas missing time during training camp and the preseason, so Denver fans and fantasy players may have to wait awhile to see the point guard in his new uniform. Don't be surprised if Thomas doesn't suit up in the preseason, but he should be healthy in time for the regular-season opener Oct. 17 against the Clippers, barring any further setbacks. Look for his status to be updated throughout the rest of camp and Thomas should slot in as the backup point guard when healthy. According to Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com, head coach Michael Malone confirmed Monday that Jamal Murray is his starting point guard.