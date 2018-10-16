Thomas (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Clippers, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.

Thomas is still without a timetable for a return and it wouldn't be surprising if he missed another week or two to start the season. Still, until a target date is provided, Thomas will continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis. Until Thomas is healthy enough to take the court, look for Monte Morris to serve as Jamal Murray's backup at point guard.