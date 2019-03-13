Nuggets' Isaiah Thomas: Out of the rotation Tuesday
Thomas had zero statistics, failing to leave the bench in Tuesday's 133-107 victory over the Timberwolves.
Thomas, who had played no more than 16 minutes in each of his last five games, failed to see the court Tuesday. He has not been a good fit for the Nuggets and the impressive play of Monte Morris has certainly complicated things for Thomas. He is still rostered in 60 percent of leagues, a number that is clearly too high.
