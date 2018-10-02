Nuggets' Isaiah Thomas: Out Tuesday vs. Lakers
Thomas (hip) has been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason matchup against the Lakers.
Thomas is being brought along extremely slowly in his recovery and there's no guarantee he ends up playing at any point during the preseason. The Nuggets are off for a week until next Tuesday's tilt with the Clippers, so that should be Thomas' next opportunity to make his exhibition debut. Still, there's a chance he simply waits to take the floor until the regular-season opener Oct. 17. Thomas is expected to operate as Denver's backup point guard to Jamal Murray.
