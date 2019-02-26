Nuggets' Isaiah Thomas: Remains on minutes limit
Thomas will once again be held to a minutes limit Tuesday against Oklahoma City, Chris Dempsey of the Nuggets' official site reports.
Thomas played a season-high 24 minutes Sunday against the Clippers, and even though he's gradually starting to build up his minutes, the Nuggets will continue to monitor his usage closely. He figures to be held around 20-to-25 minutes in Tuesday's clash.
