Nuggets' Isaiah Thomas: Removed from rotation
Thomas has been removed from the rotation "for the time being", Nick Kosmider of the Athletic reports.
According to coach Michael Malone, "It's about what's best for our team. I made the decision to shorten the rotation...I'm trying to find a rhythm and a rotation that I feel like will give us the best chance to win now and into the playoffs." Thomas has appeared in nine games for the Nuggets, posting 8.6 points on 37.3 percent shooting, along with 1.7 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 15.6 minutes. At this point, it seems unlikely he'll play a meaningful role for the Nuggets moving forward. As a result, Thomas is a strong drop candidate in almost all fantasy leagues.
