Thomas tallied 10 points (2-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three assists, and one rebound in 10 minutes during Tuesday's 116-102 loss to the Warriors.

The Nuggets were trailing big entering the fourth quarter, allowing Thomas to log his first action since mid-March. Even though Thomas and Denver's deep reserves were able to make the final score more respectable, it's unlikely he'll enter the rotation Wednesday against the Spurs, assuming that contest remains relatively competitive throughout.