Nuggets' Isaiah Thomas: Targeting December return
Thomas (hip) is hopeful he'll return sometime in December, Michael Singer of The Denver Post reports.
Thomas remains without a firm timeline, although the Nuggets are evaluating him day-by-day. It appears he's inching closer to a full recovery and could see his first game action of the season sometime next month, although an update on his status will emerge when he's closer to playing.
More News
-
Nuggets' Isaiah Thomas: No timetable for return•
-
Nuggets' Isaiah Thomas: Officially out for opener•
-
Nuggets' Isaiah Thomas: Without timetable to return•
-
Nuggets' Isaiah Thomas: Out Tuesday vs. Lakers•
-
Nuggets' Isaiah Thomas: Will not play Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Isaiah Thomas: No timetable provided for return•
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.