Thomas (hip) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup against the Kings, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Wind notes that Thomas "thinks he'll be out there", so chances appear to be good that we'll see Thomas in uniform for the first time since March 22 of last year. If he does play, there's a strong chance he'll be on a minutes restriction. More information should emerge as tipoff nears.

