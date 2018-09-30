Nuggets' Isaiah Thomas: Will not play Sunday
Thomas (hip) will not play Sunday at Los Angeles.
With Denver being especially concerned with rushing him back too quickly, Thomas, as expected, is out for the first preseason game against the Lakers on Sunday.
