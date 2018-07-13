Nuggets' Isaiah Whitehead: Dealt to Denver, will be waived

Whitehead (wrist) was traded to the Nuggets on Thursday in exchange for Kenneth Faried, Darrell Arthur, a protected 2019 first-round pick and a future second-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN Denver intends to waive Whitehead, per Wojnarowski.

Whitehead suited up in only 16 games for the Nets in his second NBA season, spending much of his time on the G League or on the sideline while recovering from injury. He now finds himself on one end of a massive salary dump, as the Nuggets will save $21 million in salary by dealing away Faried and Arthur. Whitehead is still recovering from the wrist surgery he underwent in April and will look to find his way onto an NBA roster after clearing waivers.