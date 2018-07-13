Nuggets' Isaiah Whitehead: Traded to Nuggets
Whitehead (wrist) has been traded to the Nuggets in exchange for Kenneth Faried, Darrell Arthur, a 2019 first-round protected pick and a future second-round pick. Denver will waive him, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Whitehead spent much of the 2017-18 season in between the G-League and the Nets roster. He now finds himself on one end of a massive salary dump, as the Nuggets will save $21 million in salary by trading Faried and Arthur. Whitehead is still recovering from wrist surgery he underwent in April, and will look to find his way onto an NBA roster after clearing waivers.
