Smith was traded to the Nuggets on Wednesday, along with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, in exchange for Will Barton and Monte Morris, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

For Denver, the motivation behind the deal appears to be ducking the luxury tax line to begin the year, as Smith's deal is fully non-guaranteed. With that in mind, it's unclear if the Nuggets plan to keep the veteran point guard, who joins his NBA-record 13th team. If he does stick around, the 33-year-old Smith will primarily compete with Bones Hyland for minutes behind Jamal Murray (knee).