Smith (coach's decision) didn't leave the bench in Tuesday's 116-115 loss to the Mavericks.

After playing no fewer than 13 minutes in any of the Nuggets' last five games, Smith found himself outside of Denver's rotation while head coach Michael Malone turned to Bones Hyland and Christian Braun as his main guards off the bench. Hyland rewarded Malone for his faith by producing 20 points, five assists and four rebounds in 30 minutes, while Braun's contributions (five points in 16 minutes) were more muted. Because both Hyland and Braun are recent first-round picks, the Nuggets could continue to make them priorities over Smith, a 34-year-old journeyman on an expiring deal who lacks size as perimeter shooting.