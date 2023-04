Smith had zero points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 23 minutes during Sunday's 109-95 victory over Sacramento.

Smith tallied a season-high nine assists in the win, eclipsing 20 minutes for the second time in the past three games. Unfortunately, he failed to score, souring what could have been a productive outing. Heading into the playoffs, Smith is likely to be used as a depth piece should the team fall foul of the whistle.