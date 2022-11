Smith (calf) is out for Saturday's game against the Spurs, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

Smith was originally listed as a doubt, but his absence means he'll now miss his second game in a row. His absence is not going to play a bit factor in most fantasy formats, however, as he's yet to play more than eight minutes in any of his previous five appearances off the bench. His next chance to feature will come Monday in the second half of a back-to-back set against the Spurs.