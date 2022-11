Smith (calf) has been ruled out for Thursday's contest against the Thunder, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Smith was forced to exit the Nuggets' most recent contest against the Lakers early due to a calf strain. The veteran was listed as questionable leading up to Thursday, but will ultimately sit out, potentially giving additional minutes to Davon Reed and Christian Braun. The guard's next chance to return to the court will be Saturday against the Spurs.