Smith tallied 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven assists and three rebounds over 25 minutes Monday in a 107-105 victory versus Phoenix.

Smith came off the bench to lead the Nuggets in scoring and assists in the exhibition win. The veteran point guard is on a non-guaranteed contract and is pushing to claim a roster spot, so Monday's performance could help him in that regard. Even if he does stick with Denver, Smith figures to see little regular-season action unless one of Jamal Murray (thigh) or Bones Hyland (leg) misses time.