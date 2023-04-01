Smith chipped in two points (1-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and one block in 15 minutes during Friday's 100-93 loss to Phoenix.

With numerous regulars sidelined, Smith saw his most playing time since Feb. 15. He struggled mightily from the field and committed two turnovers in limited action, but he did dish out four assists. Denver is expected to be back to full strength Tuesday in Houston, so Smith figures to revert to an end-of-bench role for the Nuggets' final five regular-season games.