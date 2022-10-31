Smith is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Lakers due to a right calf strain, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.
Smith came off the bench during Sunday's matchup but sustained a calf injury in the third quarter. If he's unavailable to close out the game, Bruce Brown will likely see a slight uptick in playing time.
