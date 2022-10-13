Smith scored 15 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3 Pt, 1-2 FT) with eight assists and four rebounds in 23 minutes against the Clippers on Wednesday while adding one steal and a block.

Smith started strong and finished strong on Wednesday night, going 2-of-2 from the field in the first quarter with three assists and a block on Terrance Mann before finishing the game on 4-of-4 shooting in the fourth. The Nuggets point guard scored the team's first points in the final quarter to put them up 102-100 and tacked on another three assists down the final stretch to help put the Clippers away. Smith will look to play a key role off the bench for Denver this season.