Kamagate was selected by the Nuggets with the 46th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The big man spent last season playing for Paris Basketball in France, where he averaged 11.3 points, 6.3 boards and 1.6 blocks in 27.1 minutes per game. Chances are, the Nuggets will stash Kamagate overseas for at least one more year before bringing him over to the NBA.