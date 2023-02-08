White (adductor) played seven minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 146-112 win over the Timberwolves, finishing with five points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT).

White was available for the second game in a row after previously missing a handful of contests with an adductor strain, but he didn't get the chance to play in Sunday's 128-98 loss to the Timberwolves. Head coach Michael Malone was more comfortable having the rookie play while the Nuggets were on the better side of the blowout in Tuesday's rematch, though White didn't check into the game until Denver was up by 35 points with 6:38 left in the fourth quarter. Expect the two-way forward to return to the G League's Grand Rapids Gold before long.