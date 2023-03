White tallied 34 points (14-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds and two steals in 33 minutes Tuesday against Wisconsin.

White paced his team's scoring attack with the help of a stellar shooting performance. He drained 73.7 percent of his attempts from the field and notched a pair of steals for his second straight game. White has now put up 30 or more points in back-to-back matchups.