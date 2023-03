White finished Tuesday's game against the Hustle with 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds and one block in 32 minutes.

White fell just one rebound shy of a double-double and shot with efficiency from the field, converting on 54.5 percent of his tries. He's now scored in double digits in five of six regular-season appearances.