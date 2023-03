White finished with 28 points (10-21 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 18 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 42 minutes Tuesday against Raptors 905.

White turned in a team-high 28 points and led Grand Rapids with 18 boards to secure his second double-double in three contests. He's now poured in 20-plus points in back-to-back matchups.