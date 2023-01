White recorded 27 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 37 minutes Thursday against Fort Wayne.

White led his squad in scoring with an impressive shooting night. He also snagged four of his seven rebounds on the offensive glass. The 25-year-old is off to a strong start to the regular season, as he's scored 19 and 27 points in his first two appearances, respectively.