White finished with 21 points (9-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks in 35 minutes Friday against Windy City.

White had a nice night scoring the basketball, but perhaps even more impressive was his rebounding performance. He snagged 10 of his 17 rebounds on the offensive end, setting a new season high. White also made his presence known on defense by swatting away two shots for his second straight contest.