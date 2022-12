White collected 25 points (9-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 34 minutes Friday against the Wolves.

White turned in an efficient shooting day and also registered his second straight double-double. While the Gold have lost every game he's appeared in this season, he's been one of his team's leading producers, posting double figures in both points and rebounds in four of five games.