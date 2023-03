White amassed 30 points (10-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 35 minutes Saturday against College Park.

White dominated for the Gold in this one, leading his team in scoring while shooting 62.5 percent from the field. He secured a double-double by snagging nine of his 11 rebounds on the defensive glass and has now racked up three straight double-doubles.