White totaled 20 points (9-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 30 minutes Monday against Sioux Falls.

White did everything he could to carry his team to a victory, but the Gold would fall 89-83. The 25-year-old has scored 20 or more points in two of his last three contests, and he continues to make his presence known on the glass, averaging 8.3 rebounds over this brief stretch.