White signed a two-way deal with the Nuggets on Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The forward initially went undrafted in the 2020 NBA draft and spent the last two seasons with Melbourne United of the NBL, however, White was awarded a two-way contract after a strong Summer League showing. The Duke product averaged 8.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per game across his four appearances with the Nuggets while in Las Vegas. White figures to spend the majority of his rookie season with Denver's G League team, the Grand Rapids Gold.