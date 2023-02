Denver transferred White to the G League's Grand Rapids Gold on Wednesday.

White returned to action at the NBA level near the end of the first-half schedule after missing time due to an adductor strain, but he'll start the second half in the G League. Across 17 appearances with Grand Rapids, the 25-year-old is averaging 17.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 steals-plus-blocks in 32.1 minutes per game.