White (thigh) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.

White has been on the Nuggets' injury report for nearly two weeks with a left adductor strain, but even when healthy, the rookie hasn't regularly factored into head coach Michael Malone's rotation. However, with Denver listing all of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle), Aaron Gordon (ankle), Jamal Murray (knee) and Nikola Jokic (hamstring) as doubtful for the second half of a back-to-back set Sunday, White could get some light run off the bench if he ends up being available.