Pickett (shin) is available for Wednesday's game in Boston. He will come off the bench.

Pickett logged 42 minutes as a starter during Monday's win over the 76ers, but the Nuggets were missing Christian Braun (illness), Aaron Gordon (rest), Tim Hardaway (illness) and Jamal Murray (illness) for that one. All the aforementioned players have been cleared for Wednesday's game, so Pickett will likely be returning to a reserve role with minutes in the teens.