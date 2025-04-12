Pickett won't start Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
With Jamal Murray (hamstring) returning from a six-game absence, Pickett will shift to a bench role after scoring a career-high 18 points (6-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT) during Wednesday's win over the Kings. As a reserve this season (42 games), Pickett has averaged 12.2 minutes per game.
