Pickett ended Sunday's 110-87 loss to Charlotte with 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and seven assists in 34 minutes.

Pickett made his sixth straight start on Sunday and continued to play well, handing out a team-high seven assists, matching his season high, with no other Denver player recording more than three in the blowout loss. The 26-year-old guard is averaging 10.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 2.0 threes and 0.7 steals across 30.5 minutes per contest over his last six games in the starting lineup.

