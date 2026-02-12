Pickett (knee) did not return to Wednesday's 122-116 win over the Grizzlies.

Pickett left the contest in the second quarter due to right knee soreness and was called questionable to return by the Nuggets. Before exiting, the third-year guard posted three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one rebound across nine minutes. He'll have the full All-Star break to rest before Denver's next game, which will come Feb. 19 against the Clippers.