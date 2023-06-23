Pickett was selected by Denver with the No. 32 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Coming off the franchise's first NBA Championship, Denver acquired an NBA-ready player in Pickett. He plays an unusual brand of basketball, operating at his best with his back to the basket, but he showcased an impressive array of skills, shooting 63/37/76 while dishing out a Big Ten-best 6.6 assists per game last season. Though he enters the league at 23 years old, Pickett is a high-motor, high-IQ player who can cause matchup troubles on both ends of the floor.